Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,698. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

