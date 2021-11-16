Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 6,052 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $863,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31.
GSHD stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.34. 220,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,044. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.