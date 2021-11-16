Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 6,052 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $863,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $1,085,000.31.

GSHD stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.34. 220,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,044. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.