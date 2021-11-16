Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sells 91,176 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.36, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

