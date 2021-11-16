Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sells 91,176 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Harmonic stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.36, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.
About Harmonic
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
