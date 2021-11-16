Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel Sells 761 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HUBS traded up $20.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $852.08. 318,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $744.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.74. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.39 and a 1-year high of $853.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 174.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.