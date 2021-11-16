Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel Sells 761 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
HUBS traded up $20.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $852.08. 318,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $744.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.74. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.39 and a 1-year high of $853.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 174.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.