Insider Selling: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Major Shareholder Sells 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 438,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,698. The firm has a market cap of $461.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

