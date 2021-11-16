Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 1,364 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $754,864.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23.

On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60.

On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03.

On Friday, August 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.24, for a total transaction of $890,148.28.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $13.01 on Tuesday, hitting $575.97. 221,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.51, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.83 and a twelve month high of $576.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

