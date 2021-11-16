Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells 179,699 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.43. 297,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

