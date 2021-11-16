Insider Selling: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00.

Shares of NGM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,581. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

