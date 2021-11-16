Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Sells 27,831 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.23. 100,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $770.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

