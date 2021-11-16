Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 33,097 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $725,205.35.

NYSE:PARR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $942.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.