Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells 23,235 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $782,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $26,322.12.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. 4,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 26.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Replimune Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,038,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after acquiring an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Replimune Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 61,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Replimune Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

