Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Sells 997 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $51,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $94,307.85.

STFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after acquiring an additional 220,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,718,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,047,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

