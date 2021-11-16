Insider Selling: Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Sells 4,098 Shares of Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,528. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

