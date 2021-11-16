Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells 9,115 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 883,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

