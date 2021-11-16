Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00.

Shares of TTGT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 267,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,967. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.78.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

