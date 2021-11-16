Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $5.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.67. The company had a trading volume of 181,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,912. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $350.01 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.84 and its 200 day moving average is $435.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,018,000 after buying an additional 300,549 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

