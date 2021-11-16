Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GCV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.