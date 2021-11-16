Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GCV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $6.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
