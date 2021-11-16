Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SHYF traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 366.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Shyft Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Shyft Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 56,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.