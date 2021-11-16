Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. 8,778,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

