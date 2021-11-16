Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TTD traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.64. 8,778,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
