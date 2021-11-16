Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells 1,527 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

