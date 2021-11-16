Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells 1,527 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Valvoline stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
