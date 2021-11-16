Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells 734 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36.

On Monday, September 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08.

Shares of VCRA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 325,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,358. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 40,082 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

