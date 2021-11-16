Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 371,080 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 371,080 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $27,745,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 446,132 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $33,125,301.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 359,692 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $26,444,555.84.

On Friday, November 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98.

On Friday, October 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32.

On Monday, October 18th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $17,418,814.39.

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,272.71, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after buying an additional 2,225,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after buying an additional 998,883 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.