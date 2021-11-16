Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Sells $315,630.00 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 168,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,086,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3,868.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

