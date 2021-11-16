Insured Finance Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.69 million and $8,724.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00067929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00071366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,940.41 or 1.00203894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.07002471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

