Insureum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $243,636.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $243,636.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insureum has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

