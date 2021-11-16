Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Up 6%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 1,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 217,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

