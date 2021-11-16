Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.11. 27,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 58,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of C$193.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

