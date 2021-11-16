Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Head-To-Head Review

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Baidu and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 2 17 0 2.80 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

Baidu presently has a consensus target price of $283.89, suggesting a potential upside of 65.76%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baidu and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.63 $3.44 billion $19.17 8.93 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

Baidu beats Integral Ad Science on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

