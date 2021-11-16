Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $129.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $96.51 and last traded at $96.28, with a volume of 564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

