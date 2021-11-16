Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading Up 1.5%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.3838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

