Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Interface has decreased its dividend by 62.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $989.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interface will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interface stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Interface were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

