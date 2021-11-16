International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.82).

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 162.29 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.02. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

