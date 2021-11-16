International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

About International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

