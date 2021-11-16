Internet Computer Trading Down 18.7% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.65 billion and approximately $431.00 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $41.97 or 0.00070800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00067076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,528.66 or 1.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.96 or 0.06968603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020623 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,740,294 coins and its circulating supply is 182,278,418 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

