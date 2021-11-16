Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

