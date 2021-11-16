Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.77

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.77 and last traded at $150.63, with a volume of 43351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,770,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,608,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.