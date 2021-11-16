Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 325.0% in October

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE IHIT opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.