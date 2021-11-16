Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 325.0% in October

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE IHIT opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 736,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.