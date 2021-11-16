Invesco Ltd. Acquires 116,917 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.27% of Heska worth $55,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Heska in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $174.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 920.94 and a beta of 1.54. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.86.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.