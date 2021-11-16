Invesco Ltd. Acquires 166,876 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.71% of Diodes worth $61,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Diodes by 858.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth $16,465,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $256,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

