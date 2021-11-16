Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.49% of Focus Financial Partners worth $52,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 566.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

