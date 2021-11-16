Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.12% of Flowers Foods worth $57,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 87,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 117.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 175,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 94,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE FLO opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.