Invesco Ltd. Buys 252,750 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.07% of Inovalon worth $56,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,789 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after buying an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inovalon by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,022,000 after purchasing an additional 67,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 345,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INOV. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.