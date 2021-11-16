Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.75% of Phreesia worth $54,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,339. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

