Invesco Ltd. Has $57.19 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $82.27.

