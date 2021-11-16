Invesco Ltd. Has $57.74 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.40% of Portland General Electric worth $57,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after buying an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $13,540,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 65.4% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 45.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after buying an additional 209,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

