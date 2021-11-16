Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.52% of Kirby worth $55,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

