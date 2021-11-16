Invesco Ltd. Sells 40,524 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.81% of Axonics worth $53,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXNX stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

