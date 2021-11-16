Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.46% of Monro worth $52,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Monro by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

MNRO opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 63.80%.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.