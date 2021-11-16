Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 90,775 shares.The stock last traded at $13.54 and had previously closed at $13.49.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
