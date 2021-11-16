Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 90,775 shares.The stock last traded at $13.54 and had previously closed at $13.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

