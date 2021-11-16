Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $394.61 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $400.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

